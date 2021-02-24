It Doesn't Look Like Cheyenne Will Be Moving in With Zack on 'Teen Mom OG' After All

Teen Mom fans first met Cheyenne Floyd when she joined the cast of Teen Mom OG on Season 7. Before being cast in Teen Mom OG, Cheyenne was actually on another MTV reality show called Are You the One? where she met the father of her child, Cory Wharton. The two split up eventually. Now, years later, she's pregnant with her boyfriend Zach Davis.

Cheyenne recently revealed that she and Zach (who she only recently got back together with) will be buying a house together, according to In Touch Weekly . She told the outlet, “Now that Zach and I decided we’re going to live together, I’m on the hunt for the perfect place. Our realtor said houses are selling quickly due to the pandemic. She reached out to us about this house at the last minute and Zach was busy, so my sister’s coming look at it with me.”

However, according to tonight's episode of Teen Mom OG, it seems like Cory has talked some sense into her. Maybe she's moving way too fast with Zack. So, where is Cheyenne looking to potentially buy a house? Where exactly does she live?

Where does Cheyenne Floyd live?

Currently, Cheyenne Floyd lives in Los Angeles, Calif. She allegedly lives in a cute Craftsman in South LA at least since 2018, when she was filming Teen Mom OG. Cheyenne is a California girl through and through. She's stated before that she was raised in Pasadena, Calif. (this is part of Los Angeles County but its own city). Her current home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, but we're not sure where exactly Cheyenne planned on moving.

Article continues below advertisement

Considering she's had multiple photo shoots at the beach, we're guessing she and Zach won't want to leave LA any time soon.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

Cory expressed his concern that his ex was moving in with Zack on tonight's episode of Teen Mom OG. He was actually pretty upset. "Listen, I’m done these crazy phone calls. First, you tell me you’re in a relationship, now you wanna call me and tell me you want to buy a house. Like, you know what that third one is?" Cory told her. He added, "What’s the third one? Let’s hear it. You better slow your f***ing roll, fast."

Cheyenne ended up talking to Zack and essentially asked him to pause the house hunt. "What do you think about maybe giving us six months to put the house conversation on hold and you move in with me for six months, and we come back to the house conversation after that?" she asked in the episode.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram

Eventually, Cheyenne wants something more permanent and official. Like a ring. "It's not a forever solution but I am sure a house and ring will come," Cheyenne added. Fans took to Twitter to express what we're honestly all thinking (as much as we love Cheyenne). "@TeenMom Cheyenne your problems is you move too fast when you in a relationship," someone tweeted.

Article continues below advertisement

@TeenMom Cheyenne your problems is you move too fast when you in a relationship — Ivory Bambi Bentley (@IvoryBambi) February 24, 2021