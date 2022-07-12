Kiaya and Teazha Have Been Through a Lot on 'Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant' (EXCLUSIVE)
Most of Kiaya Elliot's time on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant has included her on-again-off-again relationship with her girlfriend, Teazha. And now that Kiaya's son's father, X'zayveon Gambrell, is out of jail in Season 3B, fans worry it could mean that Kiaya and Teazha's relationship will remain platonic forever.
We spoke exclusively with Teazha ahead of the Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant Season 3B premiere and learned more about her relationship with both Teazha and X'zayveon, and whether Kiaya and Teazha are together.
As fans know, Teazha has been with Kiaya since before Kiaya's son, Amour, was born, and Teazha considers him to be her child, too. The dynamic might be a little different now, though.
Are Kiaya and Teazha from 'Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant' together now?
Ever since Kiaya joined Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, her storyline has revolved around her relationship with Teazha. Even after they split up again in the first half of Season 3, Teazha stuck around to be there for Kiaya and Amour.
Teazha even tells Kayla Sessler's boyfriend Luke Davis that she feels as strong of a bond with Amour as Kiaya does, and she intends to stick around and co-parent no matter what.
When Distractify asked Kiaya whether she and Teazha are still together romantically, she was a little cryptic, but we have a feeling they still have love for each other.
"Teazha is a very important part of my life; I mean, we've been together for seven years," Kiaya said. But, she added, "You'll have to watch this season to see [where we are now]."
Even if they're still figuring things out, it's clear that, romantic relationship or not, Teazha is still in Kiaya's life. Kiaya's Instagram and TikTok accounts are full of posts with not only Teazha, but also her ex and the father of her son, X'zayveon.
While his release from jail could have made for some awkwardness in Kiaya and Teazha parenting Amour, they all seem to be working together at this point.
Kiaya even told us that the three of them are "all getting along great" as a co-parenting unit.
Kiaya is sometimes at the mercy of 'Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant' fans.
While things seem to be going well for Kiaya personally and outside of the show, she does still have to contend with internet trolls who leave hurtful or nasty comments on social media. She admitted that online comments do affect her, but she's learning not to take them too personally.
"I mean, honestly, sometimes the negative comments do get to me, but I have to remember trolls are so insecure and they're just reflecting their insecurities and miserableness [sic] off of me," she said.
For someone who started off Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant with relationship troubles and tons of drama, Kiaya seems to be living her best life right now whether she and Teazha are back together romantically or not.
Watch Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.