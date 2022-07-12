Kiaya and Teazha Have Been Through a Lot on 'Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant' (EXCLUSIVE)

We spoke exclusively with Teazha ahead of the Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant Season 3B premiere and learned more about her relationship with both Teazha and X'zayveon, and whether Kiaya and Teazha are together.

As fans know, Teazha has been with Kiaya since before Kiaya's son, Amour, was born, and Teazha considers him to be her child, too. The dynamic might be a little different now, though.