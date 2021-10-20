Kayla Sessler Has Paternity Problems in Season 3 of 'Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant'

Kayla Sessler’s relationship with her estranged baby daddy Stephan Alexander has been an emotional rollercoaster, to say the least. In the past, the two struggled to co-parent their now 4-year-old son Izaiah, and Kayla’s ongoing romance with her boyfriend Luke Davis only made matters worse.

In Season 3 of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant , Kayla suggests that Luke adopt Izaiah, which will likely be met with opposition by Stephan. As Luke and Kayla plan for the future, things get complicated when Kayla receives a message from her ex-boyfriend that warrants a DNA test .

‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’ star Kayla Sessler is getting a DNA test for her 4-year-old son.

In Season 3, Luke and Kayla struggle to find common ground. While Luke wants Kayla and the kids to move back to Iowa with him to finish his senior year, Kayla has doubts. But this doesn’t stop them from pushing ahead in Izaiah’s adoption process.

In a conversation with her mother on the Oct. 12 episode of Teen Mom, Kayla says, “I'm so excited that things are finally in place for Luke to adopt Izaiah." However, after receiving a text from her ex, Ryan, it appears that her son’s paternity is in question. She adds, “I got a weird text from an ex that I haven't heard from in a long time and he's bringing up stuff I thought we had already resolved."

According to Kayla, she truly believes that Stephan is her child’s father, but she also slept with Ryan during her window of conception. Despite this fact, the Teen Mom star insists, “I don't feel like Ryan's the dad because if I thought that I would have done [a DNA test] so long ago." Kayla continues, "I would have done that as soon as Izaiah was born, 'cause Stephan hasn't been s--t from the start ... so if I thought Ryan was Izaiah's dad, I would have done that a long time ago."

In Ryan’s message, he claims that there is a strong possibility that Izaiah is his son. Although Kayla claims to be “annoyed” by his request, she promises to stay open-minded. There’s no telling how this will affect her relationship with Luke. But we’re sure it will only add gasoline to the already burned bridge between her and her ex, Stephan.

