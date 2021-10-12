The MTV reality show Teen Mom and its spinoffs became popular after 16 & Pregnant took off. Fans fell in love with not only the kids, but moms, parents, friends, and more. One branch called Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant is now in Season 3 and it's had a change in its lineup.Season 3 of the show brings in a couple of new stars including Madisen Beith. She has a daughter named Camille with her ex, Christian. According to The Sun, she used to be on 16 & Pregnant, and while on the show, her episode got the highest ratings of that season. But she hasn't been seen on the show lately. What happened to her? Is she still on the show? Here's what we know.What happened to Madisen on 'Young and Pregnant?'It looks like Madisen is moving from Arkansas to Ohio. Her dad Nick is her main support system on the show and it looks like she doesn't have a relationship with her mom. He recently got engaged to his girlfriend Christina but she lives in the Northern state. \n\nOn an episode of Young and Pregnant, the family made their way to Ohio to visit Christina and everyone seems to get along fine. "Something like this is good for me to do," Madisen said before the trip, according to Starcasm."I’ve been ready to be out of Arkansas since I was, like, 10 years old." The family was only there for a couple of weeks but it seems like that was enough to get everyone on board with the move. \n\nAnd Madisen really likes Christina. In an Instagram post, Madisen thanked her for making Nick so happy and being there for Camille. "We love and appreciate you more than you could ever know, you seriously are the best," Madisen wrote in the caption "Please never forget that."The family may have already made the move across states. Nick posted a picture with Christina and a shiny ring on her finger. Madisen also posted a picture on Instagram of her and Camille in Oct. 2021. She tagged them in Howland Park which is located in Ohio.Is Madisen still on 'Young and Pregnant?'As of now, Madisen hasn't said anything about leaving Young and Pregnant. Her Instagram bio still says she's a "@teenmom Y&P MOM🎬" and the show is filmed all over the country so she doesn't have to leave just because of the move.Plus, Madisen is also still listed as a cast member on Young and Pregnant by MTV. But The Sun did say that it wasn't confirmed that she would be a permanent member of the cast. But since she's been so popular and fans love her dad, it's likely that she'll be back sooner than later. \n\nYou can watch Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on MTV. You can watch other Teen Mom shows on Paramount Plus.