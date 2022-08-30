'Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant' Fans Want Another Season

Just because the young parents on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant aren't from the original series in the Teen Mom franchise, it doesn't mean fans are any less invested in the show. In fact, some viewers are even more interested in the young moms since their struggles are very real right now and they don't have years of experience in reality TV and the MTV paychecks to match.

Now, many want to know if there will be a Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant Season 4.