'Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant' Fans Want Another Season
Just because the young parents on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant aren't from the original series in the Teen Mom franchise, it doesn't mean fans are any less invested in the show. In fact, some viewers are even more interested in the young moms since their struggles are very real right now and they don't have years of experience in reality TV and the MTV paychecks to match.
Now, many want to know if there will be a Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant Season 4.
Season 3B continues to tell the stories of Madisen, Kayla, Brianna, Rachel, and Kiaya as they navigate motherhood, complicated relationships, and financial hardships as young parents. They're going through a lot, but their struggles are why many fans were once so attached to the moms of Teen Mom OG. The Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant cast show the reality of having children at a young age and being ill-prepared for the journey.
Will there be a 'Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant' Season 4?
As of now, MTV hasn't announced an official Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant renewal. However, there's a good chance that the network will bring the series back after Season 3B ends. There hasn't been a cancellation announcement at this time, so there's definitely hope that the show will go on.
And the fact that Season 3 was given 24 episodes, which is several more than Season 2, shows how much faith MTV has in the series.
The one thing that could be a strike against a fourth season of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, however, is viewership numbers. Season 2 averaged around 400,000 viewers per episode. Season 3, however, has seen a downward swing. In the first half of the season, episodes clocked in roughly 200,000 or 300,000.
Episodes in Season 3B are averaging around 200,000 each. That could be not so great marketing from MTV. Or, fans are getting tired of the Teen Mom franchise.
As it stands, the network is launching Teen Mom: The Next Chapter on Sept. 6. The new series combines Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 in a massive spinoff that eliminates the need for either of the original shows from the franchise. Right now, Young and Pregnant appears safe. But it could also be restructured in the future.
When would 'Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant' Season 4 premiere?
Judging by when previous seasons of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant premiered, Season 4 would probably drop in the spring of 2023, or even the beginning of the summer. Then, it would likely take a break and return a few months after with a second part to the season.
Even though there isn't an official renewal, fans can at least take comfort in knowing that Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant hasn't been canceled either. So, you know, there's that.
Watch Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.