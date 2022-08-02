'Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant' Fans Are Curious About Madisen and Christian's Relationship Status Now
Things are rarely easy for the young parents on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. They're all at very different points in their lives than the moms in shows like Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2. So when Madisen learns she's pregnant on the show, it throws another curve ball in her already shaky relationship with Christian, who is the father of her daughter, 2-year-old Camille.
So, are Madisen and Christan from Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant still together? They moved to Ohio with Madisen's dad and his new wife and, it seemed, they were ready for a fresh start. But when Madisen's dad announces plans to move to a new house with his wife, it means Madisen and Christian finally have to move out on their own, whether their relationship has improved or not. And at this point in Season 3B, it has not.
Are Madisen and Christian from 'Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant' still together?
Judging by Instagram, there's a good chance that Madisen and Christian broke up again either during filming for Season 3B or afterward. There aren't any photos of Christian and he isn't tagged in the posts about their daughter, which could be an indication that things still aren't great between Madisen and her daughter's father.
But to be fair, things have always been up and down with Madisen and Christian. When they first became parents, Madisen wasn't thrilled with Christian's lack of involvement as a father. And even when he stepped up, it was too little too late. Eventually, however, he proved he wants to not only help with Camille, but also be with Madisen.
Madisen had such faith in him that she invited him to move to Ohio with her family. And although viewers see Madisen and Christian finally move out on their own on the show, Madisen still has reservations about being with Christian romantically.
So if they aren't together right now outside of the show, it could just be another break in their on again / off again relationship.
Madisen finds out she's pregnant in Season 3B of 'Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant.'
Even though Madisen and Christian often go back and forth about their relationship, in the second part of Season 3 of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, Madisen finds out she's pregnant with Christian's baby for a second time. At this point in the season, they seem to be making an effort to make things work in their relationship.
Right now, it's hard to say what happens after the reveal. However, whatever Madisen chooses to do about this pregnancy or whatever happens as a result of the pregnancy, she and Christian have yet another hurdle to jump together.
Watch Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.