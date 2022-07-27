It Looks Like Kayla Jones Could Be Back on 'Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant' — Why Did She Leave?
When it was announced that Kayla Jones would be joining the Season 3 cast of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, it was a refreshing change to a well-trodden franchise. At the time, Kayla was married to her then-partner Makel, her high school sweetheart. Makel was assigned female at birth and transitioned to male while the couple was dating.
A transgender man on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant would show the world the many different ways in which people raise a family together. Representation matters. Unfortunately, Kayla left at the end of Season 3 and was not asked back for Season 4, though she does make an appearance.
What happened to Kayla Jones on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant? Here's what we know.
What happened to Kayla Jones on 'Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant'?
An unnamed source who claims to be close to Kayla told The Ashley's Reality Roundup that "[MTV] did not renew her contract so she won’t be in the new 12 episodes. She was disappointed, especially since she has so much happening in her life right now that would be good to film. But MTV made their choice so there’s really nothing she can do."
The 12 episodes in question are referring to Season 4, which debuted June 28, 2022.
But why wasn't Kayla's contract renewed? Another source close to the show's production alleges it has something to do with the fact that viewers didn't connect with Kayla's story. The original plan was to give Madisen Beith the boot, but evidently fans of the show were gravitating towards Madisen more than Kayla. Apparently, there were a few other things at play as well.
This same production insider told The Ashley's Reality Roundup that, "[The producers] feel like, because Kayla is older than Madisen, and because Kayla’s pregnancy was intentional, her story didn’t really catch on the way [the producers] had hoped. The network thought that because Kayla’s story included a transgender partner, it was timely and topical, but it just didn’t catch on."
That's a lot of words just to say that transphobia is probably in the mix. Kayla does, however, make an appearance in Season 4 at a birthday party that was taped before she left.
Kayla Jones just welcomed her second baby!
According to People, on June 20, 2022 Kayla announced via now expired Instagram stories that she was in the hospital waiting to give birth. A few hours later, another Instagram story revealed that she was once again a mother to a beautiful baby girl. Over a photo of what could be her heart monitor (or her daughter's), Kayla wrote, "Thank you to everyone who wished me a safe delivery, contributed to anything for my baby girl, and anyone who just simply checked on me. Thank you."
She is already a mother to 3-year-old Mecca who she co-parents with her ex Makel. Kayla did not reveal who the father of her second child is. The Instagram story revealing her birth concluded with a statement felt by parents the world over: "I'm exhausted as hell y'all lmao give me a couple of hours." Congratulations to Kayla and her family.