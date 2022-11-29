Distractify
Home > Television > Reality TV > Teen Mom: The Next Chapter
Cheyenne Floyd, Zach Davis
Source: Instagram/@cheynotshy

Cheyenne Floyd, Zach Davis

'Teen Mom's' Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis Built Their $2 Million Crib From the Ground Up

Pretty Honore - Author
By

Nov. 29 2022, Updated 3:51 p.m. ET

Reality TV star Cheyenne Floyd from MTV’s Teen Mom: The Next Chapter has had one hell of a year.

Months ago, Cheyenne — along with her longtime love Zach Davis and two children — were involved in a near-fatal incident. While en route to a doctor’s appointment, their car was targeted and shot 13 times.

Article continues below advertisement

Although no one caught a bullet, Cheyenne recounted the lasting emotional wounds that the attack caused in Season 1 of The Next Chapter. However, this year wasn’t all bad for the family of four.

In September, Cheyenne and Zach tied the knot after several years of dating. In addition, they also moved into a multi-million dollar house in Los Angeles. Here’s a look at the Teen Mom couple’s new crib!

Ace Davis, Cheyenne Floyd, Ryder Wharton, Zach Davis
Source: Instagram/@cheynotshy

Ace Davis, Cheyenne Floyd, Ryder Wharton, Zach Davis

Article continues below advertisement

Here’s a look inside Cheyenne Floyd from ‘Teen Mom’s new house in Los Angeles.

Cheyenne and Zach first revealed that they were building a home together by way of a November 2021 post on Instagram. Zach posed next to his soon-to-be wife in a photo that was captioned, “Instead of putting diamonds in my watch, my wife and I buss [sic] down some dirt and built a home.”

Just shy of a year later, the two jumped the broom and made the big move. Peeks at the newly constructed home tease scenic views, a glass staircase, and plenty of room to make family memories.

Although there’s still work to be done on their $2 million mansion, the two finally opened their doors for a complete home tour in a YouTube video in October.

“Welcome to my beautiful home. This is Casa de Davis,” Zach said in the clip. The vlog also showed off the home’s mother-in-law suite, which, according to Cheyenne, will soon be transformed into a she-shed.

Article continues below advertisement

“This is my room that I am most excited for because this is my space. We’re gonna have a big sign that says ‘Cheyenne’s Space: Don’t Enter,'" she said. “She really thinks this is gonna be her space, but little does she know I’m about to start my own podcast, so I will be right in here too,” Zach chimed in.

Cheyenne and Zach clearly have big plans for their new home, and they don’t seem to mind breaking the bank. So, what’s their net worth?

Article continues below advertisement
Cheyenne Floyd, Zach Davis
Source: Instagram/@z.terrel

Cheyenne Floyd, Zach Davis

What’s Cheyenne Floyd’s net worth?

As of writing, Cheyenne has an estimated net worth of $450,000 (per The Sun), and her husband isn’t far behind. The Things reported that Zach’s net worth could be anywhere from $350,000 to $1.5 million.

You can catch Zach and Cheyenne on new episodes of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter' Star Cheyenne Floyd's Husband Is an Entrepreneur

'Teen Mom's' Cheyenne Floyd Was Shot at 13 Times — Clues About the Shooter Revealed

'Teen Mom' Star Zach Davis Sentenced to 120 Days in Jail for June 2020 Incident

Latest Teen Mom: The Next Chapter News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.