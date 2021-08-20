Netflix's New Thriller 'Black Island' Was Filmed in These Serene Locations

Set up in a style similar to whodunnits and Greek tragedies like Oedipus Rex, Black Island charts Helena's attempts to avenge her mother's tragic death.

As viewers are to learn in the second half of Black Island, Helena seeks out the substitute teacher job in a bid to get back at Friedrich, her mother's former lover and co-worker, who renounced her once she became pregnant. It's understood that Friedrich (who is Jonas's grandfather) drowned Helena's mother, Maria, but Helena survived.