Is 'Clickbait' Based on a True Story? What to Know About the New Netflix Thriller

Spoiler alert: This story contains major spoilers for Netflix's Clickbait.

The new Netflix thriller Clickbait follows father, husband, and brother Nick Brewer (Adrian Grenier) who mysteriously disappears one day. Suddenly, a video pops up on the internet showing a beaten Nick holding a sign that says, "I abuse women. At five million views, I die."

Is this a confession or is he being coerced? Nick's sister and wife race against the clock to save him, but on their hunt to find him, the two begin to uncover a few hidden secrets about the man they thought they knew.