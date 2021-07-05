The Film Industry's Most Respected Actor Shares This Connection With 'The Beast Must Die'

For some reason, people and production studios are obsessed with projects that are based on true stories. Folks will absolutely flip their lids if they discover that there's a slight detail that's off when it comes to a movie that's inspired by true events, but for some reason they'll believe a clickbait news article that cites one dubious dead-link source about COVID vaccines containing time-released microchips that turn people into zombies.

So it's no wonder why people really want to know if The Beast Must Die is based on a true story.