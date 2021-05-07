The Bucket List Family Is Under Fire for Exploiting an Injury for Video Views

There is no question that YouTube culture has shifted over the years from DIY tutorials, funny sketches, and music videos to clickbait titles, attention-grabbing thumbnails, and an entire “celebrity” fan culture. There are YouTubers who make their entire salary from documenting their lives and allowing fans to get a special glimpse of their day-to-day.

While some YouTubers are controversial and drama-filled, some others have remained mostly wholesome through their success on the video platform.