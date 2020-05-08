These Are the Top 10 Most Controversial YouTubers Ever

Many first heard of Logan Paul after he posted a video from the Aokigahara forest aka Suicide Forest in Japan. In the vlog, which was later taken down, Logan posed next to a corpse and continued filming after he and his group had discovered the body. Following the controversy, several petitions were created to get Logan's entire channel removed from YouTube.

Since apologizing for the Suicide Forest video, Logan has stirred up further controversy by posting videos of the Tide Pod Challenge (which can be deadly) and abusing animals.

He also made some offensive remarks toward the LGBTQ+ community when he joked about being gay for a month on his ImPaulsive podcast.