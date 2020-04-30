Here Are the Stars Behind the 'Redeeming Love' Film Adaption

Based on our addiction to classics such as Atonement and Pride and Prejudice , it's safe to say that we really, really love a good book-to-film period piece. That being said, we're psyched beyond belief that Eagle Eye director, DJ Caruso, has decided to bring Redeeming Love , a Francine Rivers romance novel, to life.

The plot of the original story, which is set during the 1850 California Gold Rush, focuses on a young girl named Angel (real name: Sarah) who was sold into prostitution at a young age. But after years of feeling alone and ashamed, she finds love with a man named Michael Hosea.

The best part of all, however, is the cast of Redeeming Love – it's filled with familiar faces. Keep scrolling to see who Nina Dobrev, Logan Marshall-Green, and Eric Dane will be playing in the reboot.