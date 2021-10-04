'Squid Game's' Prize Money Is Impressive, but It Comes With Sacrifices

The games in Squid Game on Netflix are interesting for sure, but what viewers have questions about is the prize money. People in extreme financial difficulty in Korea risk it all for an opportunity to win a huge cash prize in the Squid Game series of competitions and with each game, the prize gets larger.

The consequence of losing is death, and every time a player dies in a competition, or even outside of one, the prize money increases.

At one point, the criminals in the game are ready to off the weakest players in the dead of night. That tactic is soon put to a stop. The only real way for the players to win the money is to make it to the end of the games.