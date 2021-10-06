Here's the Total Number of Deaths in 'Squid Game' (and It's Not Exactly 455)

Let's get the obvious out of the way. A ton of people die in Squid Game . The hyper-popular Netflix K-drama has made a name for itself for bringing Korean children's games into the spotlight, and of course, for its obscenely twisted and violent deaths.

In the world of Squid Game, desperate people are brought into a mysterious facility and asked to play a series of children's games. If you lose, you die, but every death adds more money to the cash prize at the end.

As we saw, the players were willing to do anything to win the money and change their drastic circumstances. Naturally, the bodies piled up around them.

When the dust settled, there were plenty of casualties, but how many did Squid Game rack up?