'Squid Game' Has Been Largely Successful for Netflix, but Has Its Creator Made Any Money?

South Korean filmmaker Hwang Dong-hyuk has been working in the industry for well over two decades. He first received buzz as a student filmmaker in 2004 with the award-winning Miracle Mile, a short film about a Korean-American illegal taxi driver who helps a young woman in his car search for her brother. He since went on to create successful and thought-provoking feature films.

Article continues below advertisement

While the director received plenty of praise and attention in the South Korean film industry, he achieved international acclaim with Squid Game.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

It's impossible to understate the success of Squid Game. The dark satirical K-drama on Netflix about desperate people competing in deadly children's games for a cash prize has seen enormous success both in South Korea and all over the world. The actors have been making the rounds on U.S. late-night talk shows like Jimmy Fallon, and every day, there are heaps of new videos on how to make the dalgona sugar candy from Season 1 Episode 3, "The Man with the Umbrella."

With a show this successful, Hwang Dong-hyuk must be seeing that Netflix cash rolling in, right? Right? Unfortunately, that isn't exactly the case.

Article continues below advertisement

What is Hwang Dong-hyuk's net worth? While he's received plenty of attention and acclaim, Hwang Dong-hyuk's current net worth stands at about 5 million US dollars (which puts him at about 5.8 billion Korean won), according to Exactnetworth. It stands to reason that we could see some new estimates tallied up due to the ongoing success of Squid Game, but the creator's current wealth doesn't seem to reflect the show's popularity at this time. Hwang Dong-hyuk Director, Screenwriter Net worth: $5 million (USD) Hwang Dong-hyuk is a South Korean filmmaker. He is best known for writing and directing Squid Game. Birthdate: May 26, 1971 Birthplace: Seoul, South Korea Korean Spelling: 황동혁 Education: Seoul National University, University of Southern California Article continues below advertisement