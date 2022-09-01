Here's a Closer Look at Where 'Dated & Related' Was Filmed
These days, Netflix seems to be throwing various kinds of dating shows at the wall to see what sticks. And honestly, we aren't complaining. Enter Dated & Related, which places teams of siblings or cousins in a romantic setting to find love and help each other make lasting romantic connections. But where was Dated & Related filmed? Spoiler alert: it may be the most romantic place in the world.
Where was 'Dated & Related' filmed?
Viewers learn from the trailer and on the show that Dated & Related was filmed in the south of France. We see plenty of shots of the villa in the trailer too. But in terms of the more exact location where Dated & Related was filmed, we have details on the exact villa and how much it costs if you want to rent it out yourself.
The Dated & Related villa is in Cannes, France and the rental agency website for the property says it's "one of the biggest villas on the hills of Cannes." It has 15 bedrooms and more than 21,000 square feet of space. You can fill out a form to request information about booking the villa yourself, but there isn't a cost per night listed.
Judging by other villa rentals in the area of similar size, though, the one featured in Dated & Related could be close to $9,000 per night. But it's all in the name of creating a totally magical and romantic setting for a reality TV show. And you can't really put a price on that. Well, technically you can, but you get it.
The 'Dated & Related' cast is ready for love and that grand prize money.
The cast of Dated & Related is looking for love. But another thing on the line is the prize money, which just so happens to be $100,000 and only one sibling pair (or cousin) can win it. The winning team, so to speak, is given the cash prize for helping each other find the perfect match.
Is 'Dated & Related' like 'Too Hot to Handle'?
Although the carefree atmosphere of Dated & Related, and lack of clothing except for swimsuits, feels reminiscent of fellow Netflix dating show Too Hot to Handle, the shows are vastly different. Dated & Related has a handful of sibling pairs, and one pair of cousins, as they search for romance. The family members come into play as they get to vet suitors and give their input on potential partners.
Too Hot to Handle, however, is about sexy singles who aren't allowed to make physical connections, for fear of losing out on a portion of a shafted prize fund. The one thing the two shows do share, though, is Melinda Berry.
She was one of those sexy singles in Season 2 of Too Hot to Handle. Now, she's the host of Dated & Related and she's here to help the cast navigate the murky waters of reality TV love.
Watch Dated & Related on Netflix starting on Sept. 2.