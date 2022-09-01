Here's a Closer Look at Where 'Dated & Related' Was Filmed

Too Hot to Handle, however, is about sexy singles who aren't allowed to make physical connections, for fear of losing out on a portion of a shafted prize fund. The one thing the two shows do share, though, is Melinda Berry.

She was one of those sexy singles in Season 2 of Too Hot to Handle. Now, she's the host of Dated & Related and she's here to help the cast navigate the murky waters of reality TV love.

Watch Dated & Related on Netflix starting on Sept. 2.