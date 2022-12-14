Uncovering the 'National Treasure: Edge of History' Episode Release Schedule

Oscar winner Nicolas Cage (Face/Off) uttering the words "I'm gonna steal the Declaration of Independence" is as meme-worthy as it is historic. Well, historic in the realm of early-2000s blockbuster films.

Jon Turteltaub's 2004 action crime flick National Treasure has since spawned a 2007 sequel and a Disney Plus series (not to mention a rumored third film), the latter acting as a soft reboot of the franchise.