Uncovering the 'National Treasure: Edge of History' Episode Release Schedule
Oscar winner Nicolas Cage (Face/Off) uttering the words "I'm gonna steal the Declaration of Independence" is as meme-worthy as it is historic. Well, historic in the realm of early-2000s blockbuster films.
Jon Turteltaub's 2004 action crime flick National Treasure has since spawned a 2007 sequel and a Disney Plus series (not to mention a rumored third film), the latter acting as a soft reboot of the franchise.
From director Mira Nair, National Treasure: Edge of History follows Jess Valenzuela (Lisette Olivera), a girl with killer puzzle-solving skills who follows a string of clues in hopes of discovering the truth about her late father. She wears a (hideous) necklace he left her with before his death, which may just hold the answers to uncovering hidden treasure and unveiling her family's mysterious past.
"Everything I thought I knew about my dad, my whole family for that matter, is a crazy riddle that can only be solved by finding this treasure," Jess says.
It isn't long before a determined black-market antiquities dealer (Catherine Zeta-Jones) gets in Jess's way, as she'll also do whatever it takes to get her hands on the valuable relic. (We're totally loving that National Treasure: Edge of History puts woman at the forefront.)
The series premiered with two episodes on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, and we're here to go over the total episode release schedule.
When's the finale date for Disney Plus's series 'National Treasure: Edge of History'?
National Treasure: Edge of History's first season is comprised of 10 episodes. Though the first two episodes were released as a pair on Dec. 14, single episodes will subsequently premiere weekly on Wednesdays. The season finale is set to premiere on Feb. 8, 2023.
We know Episode 3 is titled "Graceland Gambit" and Episode 4 is titled "Charlotte," but the remaining episode titles haven't been released.
The series also stars Justin Bartha (The Hangover Part II) and Harvey Keitel (Taxi Driver) — both of whom reprise their National Treasure roles as Riley Poole and Sadusky, respectively — as well as Lyndon Smith (Bleed), Zuri Reed (The Get Down), and Jake Austin Walker (12 Mighty Orphans).
Episodes 1 and 2 of National Treasure: Edge of History are currently streaming on Disney Plus.