'National Treasure: Edge of History' Is a Pan-American Adventure — Where Was It Filmed?
Get in everyone — Disney Plus is taking us on a journey to steal the Declaration of Independence! OK, well not exactly. But they are continuing the Nicholas Cage-helmed franchise National Treasure on the small screen, with the upcoming series National Treasure: Edge of History.
The series follows Jess Valenzuela (Lisette Olivera) as she hunts down a (national) treasure that hosts a connection with her late father.
Naturally, Jess's quest involves an epic, globe-trotting treasure hunt, complete with ancient artifacts and a little help from her friends. Lisette herself described Jess as a DREAMer and her journey as a "Pan-American adventure."
So what were the actual filming locations for National Treasure: Edge of History? Here's what we know.
Details on the filming locations for 'National Treasure: Edge of History'.
Surprisingly, a show titled National Treasure: Edge of History stayed stateside and didn't venture into international territory. All jokes aside, according to the official IMDb page for National Treasure: Edge of History, the show's filming locations were Louisiana and New Mexico.
More specifically, the primary filming locations for National Treasure: Edge of History were Santa Fe, NM, and Baton Rouge, LA. So when was the first season of National Treasure: Edge of History filmed?
When was 'National Treasure: Edge of History' filmed?
There will be 10 episodes in National Treasure: Edge of History. The first two episodes will be available to stream immediately upon the series premiere on Dec. 14th, 2022.
One new episode will be available the following Wednesdays on Disney Plus after the two-episode premiere.
Will Nicholas Cage be in 'National Treasure: Edge of History'?
We know for sure that Harvey Keitel and Justin Bartha will be reprising their National Treasure film roles as FBI agent Peter Sadusky and computer expert Riley Poole respectively.
But what about Nicholas Cage? Will he make an appearance? (I mean, it would almost feel wrong not to have him appear in at least one scene, right?)
Per ScreenRant, Marianne Wibberly, one of the executive producers for National Treasure: Edge of History stated at SDCC 2022 that Nicholas will not appear in the first season.
However, not for nefarious reasons! The actor just didn't have enough time in his schedule when filming was taking place.
Could Nicholas return as Benjamin Gates in a future season of National Treasure: Edge of History? While there's no official confirmation before the series premiere, we would say never say never! (But also, let's never actually steal the Declaration of Independence in real life.)
The first two episodes of National Treasure: Edge of History will be available to stream on Disney Plus on Wednesday, Dec. 14th, 2022.