How Long Is 200 Moons in Disney Plus's Fantasy Series 'Willow'? Let's Do Some Math

To clarify, this is 200 Earth moons. See, an Earth year (that's 365.24 days for you extraterrestrials) sees about 12 full moons (the moon's cycle is approximately 27 days), so 16.6666666667 years sees about 200 full moons.

Per Screen Rant, "Willow is set in an unnamed land retroactively referred to as Mother World in a trilogy of follow-up novels." That doesn't sound like Earth to us. So, it's not clear how many full moons per year there are on the ethereal Mother World.