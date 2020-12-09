'The Great Christmas Light Fight' Is Actually Filmed a Year in Advance

The families featured on The Great Christmas Light Fight take holidays to the next level, so it shouldn't come as a huge surprise that the ABC reality series is actually filmed well before episodes start to air.

The series showcases the "wildest and most spectacular Christmas displays" in America, visiting four families in each episode who have decorated their homes for the chance to win $50,000 and a pretty cool trophy. It's hosted by Carter Oosterhouse and Taniya Nayak and is always sure to get even the Scroogiest viewers in the holiday spirit.

This year, the very first episode airs on Dec. 9, which means most of the families who appeared on the show had those Christmas decorations up well in advance of the holiday season. As it turns out, they actually had them up in advance of last year's holiday season.

So, when exactly do they tape 'The Great Christmas Light Fight'?

While watching Season 8 of The Great Christmas Light Fight, audiences will undoubtedly be struck by the fact that there are huge crowds of people and absolutely zero social distancing or mask-wearing taking place despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But don't worry — there's a perfectly reasonable explanation.

On Dec. 7, 2020, Hosts Carter and Taniya clarified during an Instagram Live conversation that the episodes airing this year were filmed back in 2019. "We film the show a year in advance, and we've always done this because of editing," Tanya said. "Which means this year, when it airs, people are gonna see massive crowds, lots of hugging, lots of handholding," even though none of those things are happening in real life right now.

Article continues below advertisement

Tanya went on to say that she's excited that people will get a small taste of normalcy while watching Season 8 of the show. "I'm actually glad because it will remind us of how things were and, hopefully, how things will be again soon." However, she does say she's a little nervous about "shamers" who may spew vitriolic opinions online without being aware that the show is filmed so far in advance.

Article continues below advertisement

The show's year-in-advance filming schedule means that they have already started filming Season 9, which will air in 2021. And for that, they are taking tons of precautions.

"What we're doing for this year, while we're filming right now in the middle of this pandemic, is that we get tested every three days," Taniya said. "Everybody on set gets tested, the homeowners get tested, and then you and I get to take our masks off with the homeowners [but] we have to keep a 6-foot distance, we're outside, and we have COVID officers on set."

Article continues below advertisement

Carter has taken things one step further and has been essentially living in an Airstream trailer all year, driving it around to the various filming locations. "I've been telling everybody: The set is the safest place to be," he said. "I literally go to set [and] to my trailer that I'm living in, and it's kind of the safest area." You definitely have to admire his dedication!

Source: Facebook