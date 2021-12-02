Who Is 'The Great Christmas Light Fight' Host Taniya Nayak's Husband?

ABC's The Great Christmas Light Fight is a competition series to showcase the best and brightest holiday light displays. The creators of these displays are vying to win a $50,000 prize (and, of course, to secure bragging rights in their neighborhood).

The fun and festive reality series is hosted by two familiar faces in the home decorating and lifestyle spheres: Carter Oosterhouse, who initially rose to fame on TLC's Trading Spaces and who later led his own shows, like Carter Can, Million Dollar Rooms, and Red Hot & Green, and Taniya Nayak, who led House Hunters on Vacation and Designed to Sell.