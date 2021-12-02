Who Is 'The Great Christmas Light Fight' Host Taniya Nayak's Husband?By Shannon Raphael
Dec. 2 2021, Published 6:17 p.m. ET
ABC's The Great Christmas Light Fight is a competition series to showcase the best and brightest holiday light displays. The creators of these displays are vying to win a $50,000 prize (and, of course, to secure bragging rights in their neighborhood).
The fun and festive reality series is hosted by two familiar faces in the home decorating and lifestyle spheres: Carter Oosterhouse, who initially rose to fame on TLC's Trading Spaces and who later led his own shows, like Carter Can, Million Dollar Rooms, and Red Hot & Green, and Taniya Nayak, who led House Hunters on Vacation and Designed to Sell.
While the hosts are bonded through their work on the show, Carter and Taniya have one other major thing in common: they both work in some capacity with their respective spouses.
Carter operates a Michigan winery with his wife, actress Amy Smart and the two are focused on eco-friendly home design. Taniya, on the other hand, owns several restaurants in the Boston area with her husband, Brian O'Donnell.
Taniya Nayak wed her husband, Brian O'Donnell, in 2007.
The Great Christmas Light Fight co-host grew up in Boston, though she was actually born in India.
The designer, who has operated the Taniya Nayak Design Inc. firm since 2005, wed her husband Brian O'Donnell more than 14 years ago. Taniya's spouse is a restaurateur in the greater Boston area, which is where the two live when she isn't traveling for work.
Brian currently owns several New England restaurants, like the Lower Mills Tavern, the Bostonia Public House, Yellow Door Taqueria, Madre Osteria & Bar, and McGann's Irish Pub.
Taniya was the lead designer for several of her husband's eateries, and she's also worked on a few Ruth's Chris Steakhouse locations.
Outside of their professional endeavors, Brian and Tanya own a bulldog named Flynn (yes, her pup even has his own Instagram account).
Before she began co-hosting 'The Great Christmas Light Fight,' Taniya was a staple personality on HGTV.
After Taniya appeared on the ABC Family (now Freeform) series, Knock First, which aired from 2003 until 2005, she secured her first major gig on HGTV with Designed to Sell.
The 48-year-old was featured on the Washington D.C.-based episodes of the show, and she offered effective design tips to homeowners who were looking to get their houses ready to sell with a $2,000 budget.
Following her time on Designed to Sell, Taniya hosted House Hunters on Vacation, and she participated in four episodes of HGTV Showdown.
Taniya's design talents have been also showcased on Rachael Ray, Restaurant: Impossible, Today, and Battle on the Beach.
While Taniya is no stranger to updating spaces on a budget or within a particular time constraint, she's in a completely different position as a co-host on The Great Christmas Light Fight.
Season 9 of The Great Christmas Light Fight is set to wrap up (pun intended) on Dec. 2 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.