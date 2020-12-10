'The Great Christmas Light Fight' Is Co-Hosted by the Talented Taniya Nayak and Amy Smart's Husband

The Great Christmas Light Fight is back for Season 8 tonight, and it's bigger and brighter than ever. Watch people compete to win $50,000. You only need to turn your home into a magical, lit-up Christmas wonderland, including carnival rides and giant snowmen! But hey, people do it, and we're here for the electrifying experience. Co-hosts Taniya Nayak and Carter Oosterhouse return to judge and get in on the festivities.

'The Great Christmas Light Fight' hosts: What you need to know

Taniya Nayak, who was born in India and raised in Boston, is known for her expertise in interior design and has hosted multiple HGTV shows, like Bang for Your Buck and House Hunters on Vacation. She also owns her own interior design firm called Taniya Nayak Design, Inc. in case you need to hire a pro to design your home. Carter Oosterhouse focuses primarily on eco-friendly construction and has also hosted HGTV shows like Million Dollar Rooms and Red Hot and Green.

Source: Instagram

To get a lil' more personal: Taniya is married to restauranteur Brian O'Donnell, with whom she also does business with (they own several Boston-based restaurants together).Taniya credits her father for her success and interest in interior design. Per her website, she states that her father is a talented architect who got his Fellowship from AIA in 2017. She attended Boston Architectural College for her master's degree in Interior Architecture. She's been on a roll ever since being featured on ABC Family’s Knock First.

Oh, and she has a really cute bulldog named Flynn. He has his own Instagram, because duh.

Source: Instagram

Carter Oosterhouse is married to actress Amy Smart, and the two own an eco-friendly mattress line called Smarthouse (get it?). The two have one child together in 2016. When makeup artist Kailey Kaminsky claimed Carter sexually assaulted her on set in 2008, Amy defended her husband, saying the woman who came forward was "playing victim." This was back in 2017 when Kailey came forward.

Source: Instagram

Amy wrote, "We are in a climate right now where it’s so wonderful and needed to have women coming forward to break their silence; it is vital and important for female equality. Period. A lot of the stories are horrific and need to be brought to light. This story, about my husband, Carter Oosterhouse, on the other hand, is now taking it too far and boundaries are being crossed.”

She added, "When you are in a CONSENSUAL RELATIONSHIP, then you need to take responsibility for engaging in that and not play victim. IF a relationship does not work out the way you want it to, then sorry, but that is the risk you take when getting intimate with another person."

Kailey told The Hollywood Reporter that Carter had allegedly asked her so many times and even threatened her job, so she gave in. "At that point I was a nervous wreck. I was so worn down from his advances, so I did: that day, on that occasion. It was the first time. Then thereafter it was most every time we would shoot — 10 to 15 times he put me in this position," she said. The situation affected Kailey's health. "I developed this stomach ulcer, something I'd never had before, and was hospitalized for a week," she said.

She added, "I kept beating myself up psychologically — that I was nothing but a prostitute. And the longer this went on, the less he would allow me to do my job. If I wanted to step in and touch up his hair and powder, he would push me away." Oosterhouse addressed the accusation and claimed he believed the sexual acts were consensual and that they had a mutual understanding of the nature of their relationship.