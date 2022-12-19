6 TikTok Christmas Tree Hacks to Help You Add Extra Glam to Your Holiday Decor

Picture it: It’s a warm evening in your home, courtesy of your heating system cranked all the way up — word to Fat Joe. You and your family are breaking out the Christmas tree decorations — you know: ornaments, garland, the tree skirt, the works.

Unfortunately, after putting your beloved tree together and admiring your handiwork, you realize that your creation looks a bit bare. One side of your tree doesn’t have as much lighting as the other, there are too many holes to count, and your ribbon is not equally spread out.