Gorehounds and Bakers Unite With TikTok's Halloween-Themed Cinnamon Rolls

For Halloween 2022, cinnamon rolls are the star of the show, and you don't have to be experienced in the kitchen to take part in the fun. In fact, if you know how to open a tube of Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls, you're halfway to the finish line.

While adorable cinnamon roll ghosts are making the rounds on TikTok (don't worry, we'll share one of those videos, too), we're more interested in the bloody, gooey, and undeniably grotesque intestine cinnamon rolls. Goodness, we just really love this whimsically morbid holiday.