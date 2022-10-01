TikTok's 'Hocus Pocus' Cocktail Recipes Will Have Thee Concocting Thy Own Delectable Potions

It's that time of year. The leaves are turning amber and crunchy, the air is getting crisper, pumpkin spice-flavored goodies are stuffing grocery store shelves, sweaters are being plucked from the backs of closets, pumpkins and mums are popping up on front stoops — shall we go on? It's fall, y'all. And when the clock strikes midnight on Oct. 1, spooky season will officially begin!

However, this didn't stop Disney Plus from releasing Anne Fletcher's witchy flick Hocus Pocus 2 on Sept. 30, 2022. We just couldn't wait until October to watch the long-awaited sequel to Kenny Ortega's Hocus Pocus. Despite the OG being severely panned by critics in 1993, over the years Hocus Pocus has solidified itself as a deliciously campy cult classic, one that we can't help but turn on every Halloween season.