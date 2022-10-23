Distractify
Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok
Dunk-o-Lantern Halloween Donut
Source: Dunkin Donuts

TikTok Can’t Stop Laughing at the “Ugly” Jack-O-Lantern Donut Dunkin’ Sold a Customer

Mustafa Gatollari - Author
By

Oct. 23 2022, Published 9:44 a.m. ET

Oftentimes fast food items don't look as good as advertised. Heck, Michael Douglass played a character in a film who attempted to buy some breakfast and went on a rampage because the item he purchased looked nothing like the one in the photo. And while the fast food industry has continued to grow, and the stigma associated with these options from the movie Super Size Me has subsided, reports indicate that there's been a marked dip in quality over the years.

Article continues below advertisement

Part of this growth can be attributed to the multitude of ways popular chains are implementing creative strategies to bring more people into their stores, and seasonal offerings are a good way of doing that. Take Starbucks' Pumpkin Spiced Latte, for instance, which brings millions and millions of customers into its stores for the fall so folks can get themselves a taste of the beloved autumn beverage.

Dunkin' Donuts, aka "The Working Man's" coffee shop, also has its own fall offerings and pumpkin-flavored beverages, but it also has special fall-themed donuts. Its pumpkin-flavored cake donuts have been a staple of the chain for many years, but they're also selling Halloween-themed donuts for folks who want to get their spook on.

Article continues below advertisement

As per a Dunkin' Donuts press release, the chain is now offering a Peanut Butter Cup iced macchiato, a Dunk-O-Lantern Donut, a Spider Specialty Donut, and a Blood Orange Refresher.

And a TikToker by the name of Danielle wanted to get herself one of these Dunk-O-Lantern donuts to chow down on, thinking that she was going to get a cute little offering to chow down on.

Article continues below advertisement

Dunkin' describes the treat as such: "The Dunk-o-Lantern is here! This festive treat features a classic pumpkin-shaped donut shell filled with vanilla-flavored butter crème filling, topped with orange icing, and a classic Jack-o'-lantern grin."

However, when she showed off the item in a now-viral TikTok, she wasn't greeted with a dessert that many people would want to show off on their Instagram feeds.

Source: TikTok | @deee_2525
Article continues below advertisement

The beginning of the video shows was the donut is supposed to look like and then when she finally reveals what it is, viewers are met with a face that looks more like the Pumpkinhead monster than a smiling jack-o-lantern.

dunk o lantern fail
Source: TikTok | @deee_2525
Article continues below advertisement

It looks like whoever was designing the donut thought it would be a good idea to put their own spin on the design or maybe they ran out of chocolate syrup. Instead of a triangular shaped nose and a squiggly chocolate line for the mouth, two pumpkin candies were lodged into the icing to give the semblance of eyes.

dunk o lantern fail
Source: TikTok | @deee_2525
Article continues below advertisement

The mouth looks like a shock of makeup that Heath Ledger's Joker would use to paint his face: it's a glob of chocolate syrup resembling a syrup-ey frown rather than a festive Halloween grin.

dunk o lantern fail
Source: TikTok | @deee_2525
Article continues below advertisement

Danielle isn't the only person who has expressed their disappointment with a Dunk-O-Lantern donut they purchased from a DD location. Twitter user @foodeater98 tweeted out a picture of one that didn't have any attempts a face decoration at all.

Source: Twitter | @foodeater98
Article continues below advertisement

Others had a bit more luck at least receiving goods that seemed more in line with the offerings from the popular coffee franchise. At least there were some squiggly lines and triangular shaped eyes and noses on this one, even if it is giving a bit of an unamused McKayla Maroney-esque smirk.

Source: Twitter | @SaskuYotomo
Article continues below advertisement

But even for folks who did receive Dunk-O-Lanterns that featured full on orange icing and chocolate syrup decoration, the results appeared to be a tad bit...off.

Source: Twitter | @Lindz_Jay

What do you think? Would you be let down if you ordered a donut and it came out looking like it was the Poot Lovato version of what you were expecting? Or does it not matter because it all tastes the same anyway?

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Central Park “Karen” Yells at Singer for Ruining His Daily Walk, Gets Torched Online

DoorDash Driver Accused of Swapping Pizza Hut Slice With Little Caesars in Viral TikTok

“Unreasonable” Boss Fires New Employee, Then Re-Hires Them When They Have No One Else to Work

Latest TikTok News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.