What Is the Significance of Creel House in 'Stranger Things' Season 4? First Clues Here

To capture Creel House's spooky ambiance, Stranger Things Season 4 went to several locations to get just the right setting. Collider reported in 2020 that the majority of the show was filmed in New Mexico, whereas previous seasons were shot in Atlanta, Ga. Parts of the show were also filmed in Lithuania, likely for the scenes focused on Hopper in a Russian prison.

In addition to locations such as Creel House, it seems like Pennhurst Mental Hospital will become an important location during Season 4. Not only is Victor Creel currently a resident there, but recurring character Peter Ballard (Jamie Campbell Bower) is a sympathetic orderly who "witnesses brutality" every day, according to Deadline.

There is still more to uncover regarding Season 4 of Stranger Things, but rest assured, fans cannot wait to find out what's in store.

Stranger Things is currently streaming on Netflix. Season 4 of the show is set to air in 2022.