CBS's 'Bob Hearts Abishola' Is Based off True Life Events of Co-Creator Gina Yashere

So, Bob Hearts Abishola is somewhat based on a true story. Co-creator Gina Yashere , who also plays Abishola's best friend Kemi, spoke with Essence about the series. She revealed that her bestie's character, a single mother with a hectic job, is completely rooted in her own experience in the United States as a member of the ethnic group called the Yoruba community.

Gina confessed, "The show is mainly based on my life. Abishola is that single mother whose husband went back to Nigeria because there were no opportunities for him. That is my story. That is my mother's story. She was left in England raising us when my dad went back to Nigeria. So there's a lot of stuff in Abishola that is 100 percent based on my actual life and it's kind of nice, bringing my story to screen but, also, bringing the culture to screen."

Abishola's crazy work ethic, her different ideas of intimacy and love, and her hesitancy when filing for divorce all ring true with many Nigerians who immigrate to America attempting to merge their two worlds, according to Gina.

The family dynamics between Abishola and her son, Auntie Olu (Shola Adewusi) and Uncle Tunde (Barry Shabaka Henley), and estranged husband also result from this complex identity.