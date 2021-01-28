Some Fans Worry That Swoosie Kurtz Might Be Facing Health-Related Difficulties

Several fans have taken to Twitter to raise concerns about the legendary actress's weight over the years. Here's what we know about Swoosie Kurtz's potential health issues .

The first rumors about Swoosie Kurtz 's struggles with eating disorders started to emerge sometime around 2013.

Swoosie Kurtz has yet to open up about a potential health struggle.

Swoosie's weight has concerned fans for quite some time now. Some believe that it might be the result of a chronic health problem. Others argue that the star of Call Me Kat, Man With a Plan, and The Dangerous Book for Boys could be struggling with an eating disorder such as anorexia nervosa. But Swoosie rarely talks about personal matters such as health issues in interviews. It's uncertain if she is facing any difficulties at present.

With symptoms ranging from hair loss to dry skin and feeling lightheaded, anorexia nervosa can affect people regardless of age or gender. Most people with the condition tend to consume less food than their daily reference intake, which can result in rapid weight loss. Intense fear of gaining weight or becoming overweight is also common, per the diagnostic guidelines published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information. Swoosie hasn't talked about similar problems.

There's a chance that the star just happens to be thin. But her fans worry regardless. "Oh dear, Swoosie Kurtz is drastically thin. She looks ill, anorexia or something very wasting. I hope she's OK. #MikeandMolly," tweeted @decobroad in September 2013. "Is it just me, or does Swoosie Kurtz look very thin? Looks kind of painful. Hoping she is healthy. Loving Mike & Molly!" wrote @tjdau11 in May 2015.

Swoosie's appearance hasn't changed that much over the years — which doesn't seem to console fans who argue that she is unnaturally thin.