Arcángel Updates Fans on Health Issue He's Been Dealing With for the Past Year

Most often, for a celebrity to reach enough popularity to get celeb status, they have a substantial and dedicated following of fans. It's like their own cheerleading squad who keeps up to date with what is going on, and the last thing anyone wants to hear is their favorite celebrity getting injured or sick.

When Arcángel , a singer, songwriter and rapper, posted a photo to social media, fans wanted to know what happened , and just what kind of health battles he's been fighting. Here's what we know so far.

What happened to Arcángel?

Arcángel, whose real name is Austin Agustín Santos, has been making waves in the music scene for a while both as a singer and a producer. On Dec. 3, 2020, the 34-year-old singer shared a snapshot of his Spotify #2020ArtistWrapped which showed that over the past year, his music has had 1.2 billion streams that totaled to just over 70 million hours played.

He's had a huge year, but on Dec. 10, he shared a more personal message on Instagram that had worried his fans. Arcángel gave an update on his health, which has been declining over the past year, and he has now decided to open up about what he's going through.

The message, written in Spanish, translates to, "For a year I have been battling with a sick heart and now a supposed stain on my brain," adding a broken heart emoji and a brain.

He continued, "Asking God every day to continue showing me the way because I am not afraid of the only insurance we have in this life, DEATH! But I wouldn't want to leave so young either, I dream of seeing my girl celebrating her 15th birthday, graduating from university and if possible walking down an aisle!"

He finished his post writing, "I have been a good son, father, brother and a very good friend for those who could tell about it and for this reason I feel calm! INFINITELY grateful with all your blessings and thank you for having me in PRAYER! (HONOR, LOYALTY AND RESPECT) UNTIL THE SEA DRIES UP AND RAINS UP! THANK GOD FOR FANS LIKE I HAVE."

Arcángel finished his caption writing, "I PROMISE TO CONTINUE FIGHTING." This caption was accompanied by a photo of what looks like an CT scan machine.