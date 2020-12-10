What Happened to Rapper Merkules Is Beyond Terrifying

Maybe you haven't heard of Canadian rapper Merkules , but you'll definitely remember his story from now on. Born and raised in Surrey, British Columbia, he has been putting out music since 2012. The rapper started touring at a very young age, but at an even younger age, he experienced a horrible encounter that left fans wondering: what happened to his face?

Merkules' album 'Scars' explores his trauma.

The rapper has been putting out music almost exclusively through YouTube for a while now — he started rapping and touring at just 15 years old. He said in an interview with Rum + Bass Magazine, "I started rapping when I was about 15, 16. I didn’t really take it seriously. I was just the guy who got drunk at parties and just freestyled... All my bros were like ‘Hey man, you should actually like try to do something with that.'"

This love for freestyling and studying legendary rappers such as Big L, Eminem, and Busta Rhymes helped improve his cadence and flow. His passion for music eventually led him to get set up with rapper Snak the Ripper, a frequent collaborator and the first person to get him studio time.

He had lots of early success. However, soon tragedy came to strike. In his 2015 album "Scars," Merkules addresses a watershed moment in his career: the night he was attacked with a knife, a baseball bat, and possibly a machete. The attack was spurred by Merkules' cry to a car driving too fast after a house party. The stranger who was driving promised to return, and he did.

On facing his trauma, Merkules said, "I couldn’t go out into the real world. I was scared by how easily these people were set off. I was worried it could easily happen again."

