Andy Puddicombe's Wife Lucinda Is #HealthGoals

Mindfulness app Headspace has teamed up with Netflix to make meditation even more accessible to anyone with a password to the streaming service. Headspace Guide to Meditation is an animated handbook that introduces viewers to the benefits of meditation and also provides helpful tips on how to get started with the daily practice.

Keep scrolling to find out all you need to know about Andy Puddicombe’s wife .

Each episode is narrated by Headspace co-founder Andy Puddicombe , whose voice is so soothing, you’ll be sure to relax almost as soon as you start an episode. And while a lot is known about Andy's professional life — and how meditation found him — fans of the app and new series are wondering about his wife and family.

Who is Andy Puddicombe’s wife?

Meditation was once considered a fringe activity, a remnant of the drug-addled 1960s when people preached love and believed in flower power. But in recent years, mindfulness has gone mainstream, and today, everyone practices meditation from Oprah Winfrey to Kendall Jenner to Cardi B.

Along with its boost in popularity among the general public, apps for meditation have also become wildly successful. Among the most popular of the guided meditation apps is Headspace, which was co-founded by Andy Puddicombe, who you may know as the soothing voice from the Headspace app itself.

Andy lives in Los Angeles with his wife Lucinda Puddicombe and two sons, who are three and six years old. A former athlete herself, Lucinda is a London-born sports scientist, personal trainer, and nutritional consultant.

With a Master’s Degree in Sports Science from London’s Metropolitan University, Lucinda started out in her career as a sports massage and exercise therapist, to help athletes recover from injuries. She then moved from the U.K. to be a sports massage therapist and strength and conditioning coach for the Andaz Hotel Group.

After eight years with the hotel conglomerate, Lucinda struck out on her own. She moved to Los Angeles with her husband Andy, became a fitness model, and also began to write. As a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS), Lucinda also partnered with a local chiropractor to combine treatment and strategies to help patients successfully rehabilitate their injuries without being left with acute or chronic pain.

Lucinda is now a successful writer who’s authored several books and articles on general health, fitness, and nutritional wellbeing. Along with her husband, Lucinda co-authored The Headspace Diet: 10 days to finding your ideal weight, a guide to mindful eating that encourages a more holistic view of how and why people eat the way they do.

As an exercise psychologist and strength coach, Lucinda has also worked to develop a routine focused on properly training the muscles used in tennis. In 2014, she co-authored Tennis Fit For Life: Get More Life Out of Your Tennis and More Tennis Out Of Your Life. The book is a detailed dive into the physical components of tennis, along with a guide on how to improve your game and maintain a healthy lifestyle.