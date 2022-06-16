The Filming Location for 'God's Favorite Idiot' Adds to the Series' Irony (EXCLUSIVE)

For Usman, filming in New South Wales reminded him of his childhood. “The things that I experienced when I was a boy were suddenly flooding back to me. Just little things like the dirt being the same color as it is in Africa. So that was really on a personal level.” It’s fun to see how the scenery can play into different series as its own character, and God’s Favorite Idiot is no exception.

Season 1 of God's Favorite Idiot is now available to stream on Netflix.