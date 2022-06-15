Will There Be a Season 2 of Netflix's Comedy Series 'God's Favorite Idiot'? It's Up to God

Considering the series was just released on June 15, 2022, word of whether or not it'll get renewed for a sophomore season is not officially out. However, though there are only eight episodes in Season 1, the cast and crew were supposed to film 16 episodes.

According to an unnamed spokesperson, production wrapped up at the halfway mark because Netflix chose to film God's Favorite Idiot in “two batches of eight” episodes, “rather than all at once,” per a 2021 Deadline report. (The unnamed spokesperson said at the time that the rest of the episodes will eventually be filmed.)