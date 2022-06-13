Melissa McCarthy Is Jenna Perusich's Partner on Their HGTV Show — Who Is Jenna's Husband IRL?

Melissa and Jenna did not meet on Celebrity IOU, where Jenna's parents' house was renovated by Jonathan and Drew Scott (the Property Brothers) with a little help from Melissa. They are actually cousins in real life.

Jenna's mom and Melissa's dad are siblings, and they come from a large family with 10 kids. Jenna's mom is the youngest and Melissa's dad is the oldest, which means there are 18 years separating Melissa and Jenna. "We became close after I moved to Los Angeles, where Melissa has become my mentor, offering up amazing career advice and guidance," Jenna shared with HGTV.