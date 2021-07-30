'Gossip Girl' Brought Back a Controversial Character From the Original Series

And the reboot is keeping fans of the original show in mind, too. They just brought back one of its controversial characters: Milo Sparks . Get ready, Upper East Siders...

Fans of the original Gossip Girl were excited but nervous when it was announced there would be a new HBO reboot. Reboots can be hit and miss, but so far, the new show has been received well.

Milo Sparks is an Easter egg in the 'Gossip Girl' reboot.

If you're a fan of the original show, having watched every episode, you probably perked up during the reboot on Episode 4 after hearing a familiar name. In the episode, Zoya (Whitney Peak) meets someone new, a 10-year-old boy in the eighth grade who seems far wiser than he should at his age.

Source: HBO Max

Article continues below advertisement

Zoya was looking for backup, someone to help her take out Julien (Jordan Alexander), who she believes is set to destroy her life. So Zoya turned to the eccentric 10-year-old she met on the steps. "Clearly, you don't know who I am," he told Zoya. "My last name is Sparks. Really Ivanov, but in this day and age, it's best to leave that out. Google is your friend. Once you use it, I will be, too."

If the name sounds familiar, you know that Zoya probably went to the best person to help her. If he's anything like his mom, that is.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: HBO / The CW

Milo Sparks is the son of Georgina Sparks (Michelle Trachtenberg). Yes, that Georgina that was always plotting in the original series. She was one of the most controversial characters, always scheming and bringing all the drama with her. And if you remember watching the fourth season of the original series, you'll know Georgina had a son.

Article continues below advertisement

That son is Milo! While he was just a baby when he first appeared in Gossip Girl, he was a controversial character, too. And Milo's appearance in the reboot marks one of the first (and hopefully not the last) connections in the new reboot to the old series.

After Zoya met Milo for the first time, she headed over to his house. And fans who couldn't make the connection just from Milo's name surely connected the dots as Zoya walked through the photo-filled hallways in Milo's house where we saw photographs of Georgina — and Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester), too.

Article continues below advertisement