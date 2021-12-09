Kimberly Might've Lost Her Spot at Essex in 'The Sex Lives of College Girls'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episodes 9-10 of The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Midterm season is here, and our four favorite roommates in The Sex Lives of College Girls are really going through it. From Bela (Amrit Kaur) telling The Catullan about her sexual assault to Leighton (Reneé Rapp) struggling with the idea of coming out as gay, the series deals with much more than the title suggests.