No One Can Watch the 2022 Golden Globes, Thanks to the Hollywood Foreign Press

No One Can Watch the 2022 Golden Globes, Thanks to the Hollywood Foreign PressBy Dan Clarendon
Jan. 9 2022, Published 1:01 p.m. ET
For the first time in years, the Golden Globe Awards aren’t airing on NBC this year. In fact, they’re not even airing on television at all. And in a head-scratching twist for TV and movie buffs, the 2022 Golden Globes aren’t even streaming online.
But you might not even want to watch this year’s Golden Globes ceremony — scheduled for 9 p.m. ET tonight, Sunday, Jan. 9 — especially if you typically watch the awards show for the fashion. There will be no red carpet at the 2022 Golden Globes, and there won’t even be celebrities. Here’s why…
NBC announced last year that it wouldn’t air the 2022 Golden Globes.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization the bestows the Golden Globes every year, came under fire in February 2021 after the Los Angeles Times found, among other troubling revelations, that the association had no Black members. That same month, The New York Times reported on the HFPA’s questionable financial practices.
Amid the controversies, NBC opted not to air the 2022 ceremony. “We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes,” NBCUniversal said in a statement last May, per The New York Times. “Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”
Attendees of the 2022 Golden Globes will include HFPA members and grant recipients—but not nominees or reporters.
As Deadline reported this week, this year’s Golden Globes will be “glamor-free”: There won’t be a red carpet, there won’t be celebrities in attendance, and there won’t even be media covering the event.
Instead, selected members of the HFPA and grant recipients will attend the 90-minute event, which will be held, as always, in the ballroom of the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.
And A-listers may be happy to stay home, from what Women in Hollywood founder Melissa Silverstein said about the Globes organizers.
“It’s sad, but they deserved it as they treated people horribly,” she told The Observer. “When women actors were put up in front of the press in the past, they had to answer questions about their babies and their personal lives. The awards organizers felt they had all the power. … I’m sure many nominees will be relieved they don’t have to go through that anymore.”
Wondering how to watch the 2022 Golden Globes? Unfortunately, we can’t tune in on TV or online.
“This year’s event is going to be a private event and will not be livestreamed,” a spokesperson for the HFPA told Deadline on Thursday, Jan. 6. “We will be providing real-time updates on winners on the Golden Globes website and our social media.”
Additionally, the full results from this year’s Golden Globe Awards will be posted in a press release following the event.
It seems it was the HFPA’s decision not to livestream the ceremony: An NBC source told Deadline that the network didn’t prevent the HFPA from streaming the event online.