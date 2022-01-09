The Person With the Most Golden Globes Is Not a Surprise to Anyone Based on Her Work

The Person With the Most Golden Globes Is Not a Surprise to Anyone Based on Her WorkBy Anna Garrison
Jan. 9 2022, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
With the 2022 Golden Globes potentially spelling the end for this awards show, many people are learning as much as they can about this time-honored tradition honoring film and television. One of the most frequently asked questions about the Awards each season concerns which person has the most Golden Globe Awards. The show first began in 1944, giving plenty of time for actors or actresses to rack up a large number of accolades.
So, which person has the most Golden Globe Awards? Here's everything we know about the history of the Golden Globes and who has the most awards.
Which person has the most Golden Globe Awards? Cinephiles won't be surprised.
Per Vox, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) was founded in 1943 by Los Angeles-based journalists seeking to develop a better process of gathering and distributing film and television news to non-U.S.-based markets. One of the first major steps in this mission was to create an awards ceremony similar to the Academy Awards ("Oscars") to honor achievements in film.
In 1956, the Golden Globe Awards expanded to include television achievements. Categories that appeared to honor television included Best TV Series, Best TV Actor, and Best TV Actress. The list of television awards has since expanded further to include categories such as Best Miniseries or Motion Picture — Television, Best Supporting Actor — Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television, Best Supporting Actress — Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television, and more.
In the nearly 80-year history of the Golden Globe Awards, it should come as no surprise that the person with the most nominations is currently Meryl Streep, with 32 nominations. Following Meryl is composer John Williams, with 26 nominations. Fans can identify John's work from blockbuster hits such as Star Wars, Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, and more.
However, the person with the most Golden Globe Awards is Barbara Streisand, who has ten. She has earned awards in both competitive and honorary categories. Her close competition is Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep with nine awards apiece. Streisand's awards were not only for acting but also for composition, directing, and producing. All three most awarded Golden Globes winners have the honorary Cecil B. DeMille Award.
Other interesting Golden Globes facts include four winners who won two acting awards in the same year. These four winners are Sigourney Weaver (1989), Joan Plowright (1993), Helen Mirren (2007), and Kate Winslet (2009). The film with the most awards is currently La La Land (2016), with seven awards, followed by One Flew Over the Cukoo's Nest(1975) and Midnight Express (1978) with six.
Although the Golden Globes won't be televised this year or even have an audience in attendance, it goes to show that you don't necessarily need to be an actor or actress to win big.
The 2022 Golden Globe Awards winners will be announced on Jan. 9, 2022.