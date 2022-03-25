If You've Already Binged the Current Season, Here Are a Few More Shows Like 'Bridgerton'

Netflix's Bridgerton has been delighting fans with Victorian-era drama and romance, but what happens when you run out of episodes? The sad reality is that one series can't go on forever, even if fans are constantly clamoring for new content. Thankfully, there are a few other shows like Bridgerton to keep the period-drama party going for a little bit longer.

Let's don our best feathered hats and see what other shows like Bridgerton are available for streaming.