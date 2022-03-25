If You've Already Binged the Current Season, Here Are a Few More Shows Like 'Bridgerton'By Anna Garrison
Mar. 25 2022, Published 3:35 p.m. ET
Netflix's Bridgerton has been delighting fans with Victorian-era drama and romance, but what happens when you run out of episodes? The sad reality is that one series can't go on forever, even if fans are constantly clamoring for new content. Thankfully, there are a few other shows like Bridgerton to keep the period-drama party going for a little bit longer.
Let's don our best feathered hats and see what other shows like Bridgerton are available for streaming.
'Sanditon'
Based on the unfinished Jane Austen novel of the same name, Sanditon is set during the Regency Era. When an accident leaves Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams) stranded at a new seaside resort called Sanditon, she encounters handsome but gruff Sidney Parker (Theo James), the brother of its owner. Will Sidney and Charlotte set aside their differences for love? This series has plenty of town gossip, ambitious inhabitants, and romance.
Sanditon is streaming on Prime Video or PBS Masterpiece.
'Reign'
Loosely based on the life of Mary, Queen of Scots, Reign trades historical accuracy for beautiful ballgowns, gorgeous actors, and plenty of romantic entanglements. Adelaide Kane plays Mary, Torrance Coombs plays Sebastian "Bash" de Poiters, and Toby Regbo plays Francis II of France. Follow Mary as she goes from outcast to almost-queen in this four-season drama originally by the CW.
Reign is available for streaming on Netflix.
'The White Queen'
The White Queen tells the story of Elizabeth Woodville, who was the consort of Edward IV of England. Rebecca Ferguson (The Greatest Showman) plays Elizabeth, while Max Irons (The Riot Club) plays Edward in this alternate history on the Wars of the Roses, told from the perspective of the women involved: Elizabeth, mother of Henry Tudor Margaret Beaufort (Amanda Hale), and consort to Richard III, Anne Neville (Faye Marsay).
The White Queen is available to stream on Starz.
'The Tudors'
The Tudors follows Henry VIII's reign and the rise and fall of his many wives in a romantic, political drama. Jonathan Rhys Meyers stars as the titular Henry, with notable actors such as Natalie Dormer (Anne Boleyn) and Henry Cavill (Charles Brandon) making appearances as well.
The Tudors is available for streaming on Netflix or Prime Video.
'Outlander'
Based on the book series by Diana Gabaldon, Outlander follows Claire Beauchamp (Caitriona Balfe), a WWII military nurse in Scotland who accidentally travels back 200 years into the past. During her time in the past, she meets Highlander Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), and they fall in love. This long-running series boasts historical moments and plenty of romance.
Catch Outlander on Starz.
'The Great'
While it might not be the most historically accurate series about Russia's Catherine the Great, The Great is an entertaining period romp nonetheless. Starring Elle Fanning as the titular character, The Great centers around Catherine as she attempts to stage a coup against her husband, Emperor Peter III (Nicholas Hoult). The show's two seasons showcase disaster, hilarity, and a healthy dose of romance, while lightly touching on the historical events that led to Catherine's reign.
The Great is available for streaming on Hulu.