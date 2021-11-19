Maggie on 'Grey's Anatomy' Has Been Missing From Season 18 — Did She Leave the Show?

But in real life, there's another reason actress Kelly could be taking a step back from the show. She's currently expecting her first child with her husband, director Pete Chatmon. On Instagram, she announced the news in August 2021, holding up a positive pregnancy test.

"Surprise! WE’RE HAVING A BABY," Kelly wrote in the post's caption. "Pete and I are thrilled to be growing our family, and to share the news with all of you!"