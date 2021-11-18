What Happened Between Amelia and Link on 'Grey's Anatomy' – and Are They Getting Back Together?

Fast forward to the finale episode of Season 17 when Grey’s Anatomy's fans watched the relationship between Amelia and Link totally crumble. He attempts to propose to her, but it ends up being a total failure.

This couple has been through the wringer and endured so many highs and lows since getting started. It will be interesting to see what happens next for them.

Watch Grey’s Anatomy, Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.