Linda Greenlaw Is a Bona Fide Fishing Legend Outside of 'Deadliest Catch'

Ever since it first premiered in 2005, Deadliest Catch has become one of the biggest shows that has ever been on the Discovery Channel. Following the escapades of some of the world's greatest fishermen as they navigate constantly dangerous waters and weather phenomena to secure big hauls of sea life, the show has remained a fan-favorite for nearly two decades.

For Season 19, a new face has joined the cast of Deadliest Catch: Linda Greenlaw. She brings a certain level of expertise with her that will likely prove invaluable as the rest of the cast navigates the challenges they'll undoubtedly face on the water this go around. So, what do we know about Linda? Who exactly is she? Keep scrolling for the details.

Source: Instagram/@rayisle (l-r) Linda Greenlaw and Ray Isle

Who is Linda Greenlaw, the new addition to 'Deadliest Catch'?

Per Wikipedia, Linda is actually the only female swordfish boat captain currently operating within the waters off of the East Coast of the United States. Born in Connecticut in 1960 to Jim and Martha Greenlaw, Linda has been fishing since she was young. She paid her way through college by working as a cook and a deckhand on the sword-fishing boat Walter Leeman. After graduating, Linda continued working in the fishing industry, eventually becoming a captain in 1986.

Linda is most famous for captaining the Hannah Boden in October 1991 during the famous 1991 "Perfect Storm." She is notable for her efforts to warn fellow vessel the Andrea Gail about the impending storm. Unfortunately, the ship sunk, but Linda's efforts were retold in the 1997 book The Perfect Storm as well as the film of the same name.

In 2023, Linda is taking a step away from sword-fishing to take a stab at crabbing with Deadliest Catch. According to Spectrum Local News Maine, who interviewed Linda in 2023, she found little issue in the transition. "I have been involved in the offshore red cred fishery here in New England and have been fishing fixed gear on and off since I was a kid," she told the publication. "The difference was primarily hauling single, massive pots as opposed to trawls of smaller traps."