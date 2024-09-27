A Closer Look at Why Captain Keith Draws Negative Reactions from 'Deadliest Catch' Fans

One of the longest-running reality shows, Deadliest Catch, remains a fan favorite even after 20 seasons. Viewers have witnessed the highs and lows of numerous captains over the years, including Captain Keith Colburn.

However, while many captains receive a mix of praise and criticism, Captain Keith seems to draw mostly negative attention from the audience. Why is that? Let's find out why the Deadliest Catch fanbase seems to hate him.

Source: Discovery Plus

Why do people hate Captain Keith on 'Deadliest Catch'?

The general consensus among Deadliest Catch fans is that Captain Keith can often come across as quite unlikable. Many viewers express their frustration with him, particularly due to his history of physical confrontations with both cast and crew members. As expected, this pattern of behavior has led to a significant amount of negativity directed toward him.

A particularly shocking incident took place during Season 7 when the Discovery Channel cameras captured Keith in a heated argument with cameraman Brad Carper. In a fit of anger, he was seen yelling at Carper before shoving him down a hallway and forcefully pushing him against a wall.

This surprising moment not only raised eyebrows but also sparked discussions among fans about Keith's temperament and his treatment of those around him. Such altercations have contributed to the perception that he can be difficult to work with, leaving many viewers questioning his leadership and character on the show.

Since then, many fans have taken to the show's subreddit to voice their discontent. In February 2021, one user stated that Keith "comes across as a real a-hole to everyone."

More recently, on Sept. 24, 2024, another Redditor expressed their belief that he is "totally full of himself" and suggested he "needs to walk the plank." This user also referenced the episode in which Keith "criminally assaults and batters one of the camera crew" over a cup of coffee, highlighting just how problematic his behavior has been perceived.

A second user in the comment section added, "He really is such a raging narcissist. For someone who looks like Mr Potato Head and acts like a child, he sure does have a lot of arrogance."

Someone else wrote that Keith is known to be a creep, stating, "There's an author, Tucker Max, who went to Alaska for a week and hang out with multiple people from the show including Keith. He details how much of a creep he is ... he's been a creep forever."

In another Reddit thread, a fan vented their frustrations about Keith, saying that they "can't stand" him at all. They went as far as to criticize his poor attitude, even noting that he behaves as though "everyone else owes him everything." "He's a narcissist, another Redditor penned. "Keith is just a piece of garbage."