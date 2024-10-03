Captain Jake Anderson of 'Deadliest Catch' Showcases His Singing Talent and More

Captain Jake Anderson has gained a significant fanbase from his prominent role on History's reality TV series Deadliest Catch. From purchasing and losing his boat, F/V Saga, to now captaining the Titan, Jake has impressed viewers by persevering through his many ups and downs, including the heartbreaking loss of his best friend, Tom Brossard, in late 2024.

Beyond the fishing lines and the helm he’s so often seen at, there’s actually more to Jake that we don’t know about, including his singing talent. That's right! Captain Anderson can sing! The fishing captain showcased his singing abilities on Instagram and Facebook, and fans were very receptive. "Very unique voice Jake Anderson. Are we thinking release an album or single? You’d smash it in a sound studio with the right equipment," one person wrote on Facebook. So, does Jake sing professionally?

Captain Jake Anderson enjoys singing and playing guitar.

If there's anything we can gather about Jake from his Instagram feed, it's that he loves his family and fishing, and he has a knack for playing the guitar. But in mid-2024, Jake began showcasing more than just his guitar skills; he also shared his singing voice with fans.

In an April 2024 Facebook post, Jake played Stone Temple Pilots's "Creep" on his guitar and sang the lyrics. He captioned the video "was bored so I learned it." While fans were pleasantly surprised by Jake's vocals, they couldn't help but notice how great he looked. One fan commented, "Really enjoyed that Jake! I almost didn't recognize you I see some changes there and they look really good!" Another user added, "Jake, good for you, singing your heart away. Love it!"

Then, in May 2024, Jake returned to Facebook to showcase his singing abilities and guitar skills by playing "Nutshell" by Alice in Chains. Several users praised Jake for doing a "good job," while another commented on his performance, calling it "Awesome, awesome, awesome!" Others highlighted Jake's "great talent" and gave him a round of applause (in emoji form) for a job "well done."

It appears Captain Jake Anderson's father also enjoyed music.

In September 2023, Jake paid tribute to his father, Keith A. Anderson, who disappeared in 2010. While Jake has raised suspicions that his father was murdered, there has been no confirmation of what actually happened. We do know that his father's cell phone and pickup truck were later recovered, and reportedly, remains identified as his were discovered.

In the birthday tribute Jake shared on Instagram, he posted a photo of a young man holding a guitar, presumably his father, since the post was dedicated to him. If that's the case, it seems Jake's father also had a passion for playing the guitar, something Jake has clearly shown he holds a passion for as well.

