Another 'Deadliest Catch' Crew Member Has Passed Away — What Happened to Ross Jones?

The show is not called Deadliest Catch based on what the crews of the various boats are after (spoiler: it's crabs). The deadly part refers to the job, and everyone knows this going into it.

Of course, crabbing is the kind of work that a certain kind of person gravitates towards. First and foremost, they love the ocean and being part of it in some way is satisfying on some molecular level that most of us could never understand.