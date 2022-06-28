Here's Where You Can Watch Discovery's 'Deadliest Catch'

What's the appeal to working these violent waters? Though the work is unsteady and the pay is based on a crew's catch, the reward can be handsome and worthwhile. We previously reported that a crabber can make roughly $30,000 for a six-week season, which comes out to about $5 grand a week.

If you want to see more of this dangerous work in action, you might be asking yourself if Deadliest Catch is streaming on Netflix. Keep reading while we break down all the places where you can watch this show.