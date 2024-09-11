Home > Television > Reality TV > Deadliest Catch 'Deadliest Catch' Star Wild Bill Wichrowski's Net Worth is Proof That Crabber Life is Worth It With such a lengthy career in the industry, what is Wild Bill Wichrowski's net worth? By Sheridan Singleton Published Sept. 11 2024, 3:49 p.m. ET Source: Discovery

Season 20 of Deadliest Catch is creeping closer and closer to the end of its journey, and it has certainly been one for the books. The series has become a cultural phenomenon thanks to the in-depth look it provides viewers. Prior to the series, most people had no idea about the amount of risk involved in bringing delicious crab legs to our tables. Since the series premiere, fans have grown to love their favorite captains, crew, and even the fishing vessels themselves as they've come and gone.

One popular captain is Wild Bill Wichrowski, who is at the helm of the F/V Summer Bay in Season 20. Captain Bill joined the cast of Deadliest Catch in its sixth season as the Captain of the F/V Kodiak. Following the F/V Kodiak, he captained the F/V Cape Caution before settling in on the Summer Bay. Long before joining the Deadliest Catch, Bill had already been in the deep sea fishing industry for over 20 years. With such a lengthy career in the industry, what is Wild Bill Wichrowski's net worth?

What is 'Deadliest Catch' star Wild Bill Wichrowski's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Captain Bill has a net worth of $3 million. It makes sense that his net worth is so high; the dangers of deep sea fishing warrant a high paycheck, and he was in the industry long before joining the show. In fact, his time in the industry may have played a role in the strained relationship he had with his son, Zack Larson, who joined him on the show. Family is a touchy subject, especially when it is a father-and-son relationship. Now, things seem much better between them.

Wild Bill Wichrowski Deep Sea Crabber and TV Personality Net worth: $3 Million Captain Bill Wichrowski is a TV personality who has worked in the fishing industry for over 30 years and is the current captain of the F/V Summer Bay on Deadliest Catch. Previous fishing includes the F/V Kodiak and F/V Cape Caution. Birthdate: May 24, 1957 Hometown: Irwin, Pa. Current Relationship: Shauna Scott Previous Marriages: First Wife (Divorced, name unknown), Karen Gillis (Divorced) Children: Zack Larson, Jake Larson, and daughter Delia

Wild Bill Wichrowski keeps his personal life as private as possible.

While Deadliest Catch fans know who Bill and his son Zack are, he also has another son, Jake, and a daughter, Delia. Zack and Jake are his children from his first marriage. Both sons are married and have kids, but not much is known about his daughter. It's good that he was able to mend his relationship with his kids, especially since he received some very difficult news about his health. He also is currently in a relationship with Shaunta Scott, and the couple looks quite happy together.

Bill is in the midst of battling cancer.